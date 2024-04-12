Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SONY. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie cut Sony Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SONY

Sony Group Stock Down 0.1 %

SONY opened at $84.06 on Monday. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $79.62 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.86.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sony Group will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sony Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sony Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.