South32 (LON:S32) Trading 0.6% Higher

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 174.90 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 171.30 ($2.17). Approximately 659,685 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 573,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.30 ($2.16).

A number of research firms have commented on S32. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 370 ($4.68) to GBX 350 ($4.43) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 193 ($2.44) price objective on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

The stock has a market cap of £7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,220.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 155.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 166.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. South32’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,142.86%.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

