Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Gap Up to $116.95

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $116.95, but opened at $120.00. Southern Copper shares last traded at $117.86, with a volume of 144,977 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

Southern Copper Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average is $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 471.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 9.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

