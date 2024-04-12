SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS) Short Interest Up 18,500.0% in March

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, an increase of 18,500.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Stock Performance

NZUS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,609. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of -1.10. SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

