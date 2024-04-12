SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $162.49

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $162.49 and last traded at $160.97, with a volume of 618169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.87.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.14.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Westwind Capital raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 7,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,336,000.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.