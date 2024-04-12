STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1233 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 166.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE STAG opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on STAG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in STAG Industrial by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.