Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,985 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,756,001,000 after purchasing an additional 387,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,388,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.90 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $85.26 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day moving average of $94.62. The company has a market capitalization of $97.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.71.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

