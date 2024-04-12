State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $82.00 at UBS Group

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $80.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on STT. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Get State Street alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

State Street Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:STT traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,926,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,914. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. State Street has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $81.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,434,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $698,663,000 after buying an additional 29,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in State Street by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,935,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,551,000 after buying an additional 469,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in State Street by 4.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,624,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,677,000 after buying an additional 180,093 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.