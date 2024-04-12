Steem (STEEM) Market Cap Reaches $156.32 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $156.32 million and $51.46 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,852.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $606.79 or 0.00856414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.00137628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008184 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00047483 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.12 or 0.00189291 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00042533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00129573 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000503 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 459,603,510 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

