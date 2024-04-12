Steem Trading Up 9.3% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Steem has a market capitalization of $152.10 million and approximately $54.99 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Steem has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,043.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.54 or 0.00839374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.00138123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008391 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00047126 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.68 or 0.00192165 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00040305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00129152 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 459,619,083 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

