Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STLC shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Stelco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:STLC opened at C$43.95 on Friday. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$32.93 and a 52 week high of C$51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Stelco’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

