Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $27.02

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.02, but opened at $26.25. Stellantis shares last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 712,413 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Get Stellantis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLA

Stellantis Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.93.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,680,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,451,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,077,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Stellantis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in Stellantis by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Stellantis by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.