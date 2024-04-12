Stem (NYSE:STEM) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $2.50 price objective (down from $5.50) on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.96.

Shares of Stem stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09. Stem has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Stem had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stem will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $31,954.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,609.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $31,954.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,609.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael James Carlson sold 9,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $31,547.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,367 shares in the company, valued at $64,563.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 130,418 shares of company stock worth $238,045 and sold 519,260 shares worth $1,197,289. 9.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stem by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 2.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Stem by 11.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Stem by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stem by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

