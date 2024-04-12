Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.35.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.52. 9,679,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,088,422. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $130.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,712,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,890 shares of company stock valued at $33,354,527 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Micron Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

