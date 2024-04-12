Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Trading Down 2.9 %

XPOF stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $14.44. 133,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,367. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $685.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xponential Fitness

In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $177,756.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,529.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,154.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,080.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $177,756.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,529.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,632 shares of company stock worth $356,848. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.