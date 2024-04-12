StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARKR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ark Restaurants by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

