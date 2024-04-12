StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 15.0 %

NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $6.29 on Monday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

