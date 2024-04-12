StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Down 1.9 %

GigaMedia stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.43. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

