StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.59. Reading International has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reading International by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 236.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

