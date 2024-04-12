StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 24,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

