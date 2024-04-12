StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 2.7 %

SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 287.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,448 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

