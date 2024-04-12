StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 2.7 %
SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.36.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
