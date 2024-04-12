StockNews.com Downgrades Kirby (NYSE:KEX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

NYSE:KEX opened at $99.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.40. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. Kirby has a 52-week low of $66.42 and a 52-week high of $101.17.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $145,508.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $119,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,651 shares in the company, valued at $901,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $145,508.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,521 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,471 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,824,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 818,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,251,000 after acquiring an additional 665,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,762,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 30.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,886,000 after buying an additional 495,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

