StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.68. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures
About CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
Further Reading
