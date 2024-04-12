StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.68. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 65,887 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

