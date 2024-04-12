StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

Further Reading

