StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Trading Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 92.6% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 637,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 306,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth $56,000. 20.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

