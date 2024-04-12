StockNews.com Lowers Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Hold

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Down 0.6 %

PBYI opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $264.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.22 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 58.21% and a net margin of 9.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,802,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,463,000 after buying an additional 29,688 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,734,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

