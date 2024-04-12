StockNews.com Lowers Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vipshop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.13.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vipshop

Vipshop Price Performance

VIPS stock opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vipshop will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.