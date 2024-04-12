Strategic Education’s (STRA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $125.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STRA. Bank of America lifted their target price on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Strategic Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.50.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $100.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $111.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.24.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $302.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.48 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 16.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Strategic Education by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

