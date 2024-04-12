Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL) Trading Up 0.3%

Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.45 and last traded at $32.41. Approximately 50,441 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 38,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.
Strive U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $395.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strive U.S. Energy ETF
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period.
Strive U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile
The Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US-listed stocks from the broad energy sector. The fund aims to influence companies to prioritize returns through shareholder engagement and proxy voting, without regard to ESG agendas.
