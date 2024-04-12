Strong Price Tops $5.45 on Major Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Strong token can currently be bought for about $5.45 or 0.00007690 BTC on popular exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $753,709.99 and approximately $586,788.80 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strong has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

