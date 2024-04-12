Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.00

Shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 58 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

