Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $69.50

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 69.50 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 70.06 ($0.89), with a volume of 4549798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.20 ($0.94).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 81 ($1.03) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £884.89 million, a P/E ratio of -618.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 1.52 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently -5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Sapna Shah purchased 41,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £32,081.40 ($40,604.23). In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Sapna Shah purchased 41,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £32,081.40 ($40,604.23). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson acquired 67,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £50,475 ($63,884.32). Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

