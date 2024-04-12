Susquehanna Cuts Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target to $4.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a negative rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $3.95 to $4.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $5.07.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

SAVE opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.06. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.