Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Reduced by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 297,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 0.5 %

SYY stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

