Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Taitron Components from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.15 on Monday. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $18.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Taitron Components by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Taitron Components by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Taitron Components by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components in the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

