Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Taiyo Yuden Price Performance

Shares of Taiyo Yuden stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.55. Taiyo Yuden has a 52-week low of $85.61 and a 52-week high of $134.43.

About Taiyo Yuden

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components in Japan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, inductors, RF devices, power storage devices, piezoelectric actuators, smell sensor, and reliability products for automotives and industrial equipment, as well as conductive polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors.

