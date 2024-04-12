Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.20.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Taylor Morrison Home
Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home
Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.00. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Morrison Home
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.