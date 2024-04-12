Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.88.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $602.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378,974 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,373,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,195,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 867,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,355,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 430,555 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

