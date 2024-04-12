TD Cowen Raises Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target to $60.00

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GBX. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $53.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.73. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $58.00.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $862.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $115,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $115,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $195,230.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

