TD Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

TD Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.44.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.25. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $37.00.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at about $4,328,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $909,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Stories

