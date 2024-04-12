Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP) Insider Regan Passlow Buys 13,058 Shares of Stock

Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIPGet Free Report) insider Regan Passlow purchased 13,058 shares of Teaminvest Private Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.51 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of A$19,730.64 ($13,066.65).

Teaminvest Private Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Teaminvest Private Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 10th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Teaminvest Private Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

About Teaminvest Private Group

Teaminvest Private Group Limited is a private equity firm specializing in middle market and mature companies providing buyout and growth capital transactions. It also makes fund of fund investments in private equity funds, small and medium-sized companies. The firm invests in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, healthcare, financials, information technology and communication services industries.

