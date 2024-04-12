TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.11.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.68 and a beta of 1.65.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.