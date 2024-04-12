TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their positive rating on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FTI. HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.11.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of FTI stock opened at $26.36 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $27.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.68%.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

