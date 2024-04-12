Teck Resources’ (TECK) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $55.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TECK. Benchmark boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.21.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91. Teck Resources has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 249.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

