Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 189,670 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total transaction of $30,614,634.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 680,857,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,897,201,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85.

On Monday, April 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $30,574,804.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total transaction of $30,819,478.30.

On Monday, April 1st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $30,800,511.30.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total transaction of $30,701,882.90.

On Monday, March 25th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $30,533,076.60.

On Friday, March 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 186,704 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $29,971,593.12.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $30,529,283.20.

On Monday, March 18th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total transaction of $30,548,250.20.

On Friday, March 15th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $30,756,887.20.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $160.69 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The company has a market cap of $190.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.24.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $333,657,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,489 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

