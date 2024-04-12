TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.06

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$70.06 and last traded at C$69.83, with a volume of 60990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$68.10.
The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.00.
TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$228.09 million during the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 6.52%. Analysts expect that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Senior Officer Marilyn Boucher bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$55.00 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Company insiders own 32.27% of the company’s stock.
TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.
