Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Terumo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRUMY opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Terumo has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Terumo alerts:

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Terumo had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terumo will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.