Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.74

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 68912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Tesco Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

