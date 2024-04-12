Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 1.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $120.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Tesla traded as low as $171.29 and last traded at $171.84. Approximately 25,187,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 101,704,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.60.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.81.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,844,757,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 25,990.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $547.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

