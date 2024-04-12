Tether Price Reaches $1.00 (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Tether token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001411 BTC on major exchanges. Tether has a total market capitalization of $107.29 billion and $56.67 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000536 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Tether Profile
Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 110,941,048,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,306,343,185 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tether Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
